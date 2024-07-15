House of Commons website mix-up sees Lib Dem MP pictured as Farage

The Parliament website has wrongly identified Liberal Democrats MP Tim Farron on his biography page, instead using a picture of newly elected MP Nigel Farage.

Responding to a post on X, formerly Twitter, which identified the mistake, Farron joked: "We are taking our continued commitment to infiltrating other parties in order to bring them to ruin, to a new level..."

The House of Commons X account quickly apologised to the former Lib Dem leader, adding "we are working very quickly to update with the correct photo".

The photograph of Farage has since been removed but Farron's profile picture is still blank.

Farron is the Lib Dem MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, and has been an MP continually since 2005.

He was also named leader of the party in 2015, remaining in the post for two years until Vince Cable took to the helm.

Farage, despite having a longstanding political career, was named as an MP for the first time following the election earlier this month.

The Reform UK leader was named the elected representative for Clacton on July 5.

ITV News has contacted Farron and Farage for a comment.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…