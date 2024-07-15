The last time David Lammy visited the West Bank he went in a taxi. This week the taxi has been replaced with an armoured convoy and the trappings of office.

There’s quite a difference between being shadow Foreign Secretary and the actual Foreign Secretary.

The biggest difference however is that issues which were, until a few weeks ago, someone else’s to tackle are now yours.

The crisis in the Middle East is without doubt one of the most challenging.

This weekend, in a trip rather overshadowed by football and an assassination attempt in the United States, Foreign Secretary Lammy has been in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories pushing the new government’s message - with President Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian leaders and families of hostages missing since October 7.

I travelled with him as he sought to press for peace. “The horrendous situation that's unfolding in Gaza takes diplomatic effort. It’s gone on too long," he told me ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

'It's gone on too long,' Foreign Secretary David Lammy tells ITV News Senior International Editor Emma Murphy

Play Brightcove video

“I'm here on the second weekend in taking up this post to push for a ceasefire. I'm here to ensure that those hostages are released and that the aid gets in," Lammy said.

His visit came shortly after the deaths of more than 70 people killed in an assault Israel claims was targeting Mohammed Deif, Hamas’s top military commander.

With Netanyahu claiming the war will be won “one way or another” do such attacks leave the new government questioning the UK’s weapons supply to Israel?

" The loss of civilian life over the last few month is horrendous - it has to stop," Lammy told me.

" And it's important that whilst we are in a war, that that war is conducted according to international humanitarian law. That is what is important. And of course, I will be pressing Israeli leaders on that subject over the coming days."

Weapons sales he says are under review but I didn’t detect any sign of an immediate change in policy.

ITV News Senior International Editor Emma Murphy quizzes Lammy about arms exports to Israel

Play Brightcove video

What might change however is the amount of British financial support in Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary arrived in the region with a pledge of £5.5 million for medical care but is clearly considering resuming British funding to UNRWA, the UN agency which provides healthcare, education and humanitarian aid to Palestinians, employs 13,000 people in Gaza.

Funding was cut in January after Israeli claims that some staff had taken part in the October 7 attack but after an independent review concluded a lack of evidence, the British policy might be about to change.

'I'll make the appropriate statement on funding in the coming days,' David Lammy on UNRWA funding

Play Brightcove video

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is appalling with far too many people facing starvation and a lack of trucks still getting in after months and months of asking,” he said adding that in the coming days he’s expecting to make a statement on UNRWA in Parliament.

For the Foreign Secretary a visit like this is a chance to deliver the British government’s message directly to some of the main players in this crisis, however other voices, from bigger powers, have so far made little difference to events on the ground.

It is unlikely his will either, but like those who went before he will keep trying.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...