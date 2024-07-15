'Important mission in life': Mel B awarded honorary doctorate for domestic abuse campaigning
In a speech given through tears, Melanie Brown, known as Mel B or Scary Spice, addressed the crowd at Leeds Beckett University, ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar reports
Dressed in a personalised leopard-print lined graduation gown, Spice Girl Melanie Brown received an honorary doctorate for her campaigning efforts against domestic abuse and said she feels she has been given a "more important mission in life".
The singer, also known as Mel B and Scary Spice, has been given the award from Leeds Beckett University in recognition of her work advocating for domestic abuse victims.
In a speech given through tears, Brown addressed the crowd: "I can perform on Wembley Stadium but being here in front of all of you is really nerve-wracking.
"I can't be more thankful for this opportunity and more grateful to be receiving this. I can't really even talk so thank you."
Brown has been an advocate for domestic abuse victims since she made claims in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, allegations he has repeatedly denied.
Speaking to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar, she said: "It's surreal to be honest and I feel really nervous and shy, but also really proud.
"It started off with a not very good journey and understanding of where I'd come from but it's blossomed into something really worthwhile."
She added that her experiences and subsequent campaign gave her a "more important mission in life".
In addition to her honorary doctorate, Brown also completed a graduate course in Trauma Care at the university.
"I can't just be given a doctorate without going to college and studying, I want to earn it too," she added.
She accepted an MBE in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women and became a patron of Women’s Aid, the national charity fighting to end domestic abuse against women and children, in 2018.
