Dressed in a personalised leopard-print lined graduation gown, Spice Girl Melanie Brown received an honorary doctorate for her campaigning efforts against domestic abuse and said she feels she has been given a "more important mission in life".

The singer, also known as Mel B and Scary Spice, has been given the award from Leeds Beckett University in recognition of her work advocating for domestic abuse victims.

In a speech given through tears, Brown addressed the crowd: "I can perform on Wembley Stadium but being here in front of all of you is really nerve-wracking.

"I can't be more thankful for this opportunity and more grateful to be receiving this. I can't really even talk so thank you."

Mel B breaks down after accepting her honorary doctorate for her campaigning efforts against domestic abuse. Credit: Leeds Becket University

Brown has been an advocate for domestic abuse victims since she made claims in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Speaking to ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar, she said: "It's surreal to be honest and I feel really nervous and shy, but also really proud.

"It started off with a not very good journey and understanding of where I'd come from but it's blossomed into something really worthwhile."

She added that her experiences and subsequent campaign gave her a "more important mission in life".

Melanie Brown also completed a separate graduate course in Trauma Care. Credit: ITV News

In addition to her honorary doctorate, Brown also completed a graduate course in Trauma Care at the university.

"I can't just be given a doctorate without going to college and studying, I want to earn it too," she added.

She accepted an MBE in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women and became a patron of Women’s Aid, the national charity fighting to end domestic abuse against women and children, in 2018.

