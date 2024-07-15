Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called on fans to be "heroes" by donating blood in a new video appeal.

The collaboration with NHS Blood and Transplant comes ahead of the launch of their superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine later this month.

“Our characters have spilt countless hot tubs worth of blood in the name of entertainment, but don’t worry it’s all fake – mostly”, Vancouver-born Reynolds says in the clip.

Australian actor Jackman adds: “Real blood is harder to come by, that’s why the NHS needs heroes like you to donate blood."

The upcoming collaboration film which opens in cinemas on July 25, sees Reynolds return to his role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman reprised his role as the almost indestructible Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds, holding Peggy, and Hugh Jackman attending Deadpool and Wolverine UK sneak peek , London. Thursday July 11, 2024. Credit: PA

Director of donor experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, Mark Chambers, said he is delighted the pair are highlighting "the lifesaving power of blood donation".

“Deadpool saves the day, but blood donors save lives. We hope film fans will be inspired to become a hero in their own story by giving blood," said Mr Chambers.

The NHS urgently needs younger donors particularly from Black heritage backgrounds to help patients who require ethnically matched blood.

The clip will be shown in cinemas with the slogan “be the giving type” referencing Reynolds' closing tongue-in-cheek question “Will you be a giver to a receiver in need?”.

The pair hope their message will urge viewers to book a blood donation appointment with Jackman adding: “Just one hour of your time could save up to three lives."

Blood donation appointments can be made at www.blood.co.uk or on the NHS Give Blood app.

