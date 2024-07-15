By ITV News Producer Alicia Curry

Donald Trump has narrowed his vice presidential shortlist to a handful of contenders as he is expected to announce his pick at the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

Trump’s choice would likely become the immediate front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination four years from now if Trump were to win a second term, the constitutional limit.

But that number two will be under immense pressure from Trump and his allies to show loyalty at all times.

Trump turned on his first vice president, Mike Pence, after Pence rebuffed his boss’ efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, based on false theories promoted by the then-president after his loss to Biden.

Pence has declined to endorse Trump this time around.

Trump has said his top consideration for a vice president is whether someone is qualified to take over as commander in chief.

Here, ITV News breaks down who Trump's vice president is likely to be.

JD Vance Credit: AP

JD Vance

After rising to national prominence following the release of his bestselling memoir, 'Hillbilly Elegy,' Vance has held office of Ohio Senator for less that two years.

The former venture capitalist established himself as one of the fiercest defenders of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) agenda, especially when it comes to foreign policy, trade and immigration.

Despite his early criticism of Trump, Vance has become personally close with the former president and his son Donald Trump Jr, who has talked up the senator.

At 39, Vance would inject a younger face into a race that features Biden at 81 and Trump at 78.

Doug Burgum Credit: AP

Doug Burgum

North Dakota’s two-term governor is cushioned in wealth, which Trump is likely to favour.

Before his time as governor, Burgum led a software company that was acquired by Microsoft for more than $1 billion.

He also has worked in real estate development and venture capital and spent millions on his own White House bid. Burgum had initially run against Trump for the 2024 nomination, but the little-known governor from a sparsely-populated state gained little traction.

When Burgum dropped his bid, he quickly endorsed the former president.

Since then, Burgum has become one of Trump’s most visible defenders, appearing frequently on television, joining him at fundraisers, and traveling to New York for Trump’s criminal trial.

Marco Rubio Credit: AP

Marco Rubio

The Florida senator would likely expand Trump's ticket appeal, particularly among deep-pocketed donors and more establishment-minded and moderate Republicans turned off by Trump’s rhetoric and extremism.

Rubio is seen as a well-respected voice on foreign policy and national security issues in his party.

The son of Cuban immigrants, he speaks Spanish and could help Trump win over the Hispanic voters that his campaign is eagerly courting.

Running alongside Trump might once have seemed unlikely possibility, given that the two were bitter rivals in 2016 for the Republican nomination and viciously attacked one another.

But then there is Rubio’s Florida “problem,” as Trump has called it.

The US Constitution says two candidates from the same state cannot run as president and vice president, meaning Rubio would need to change his residency - something he is reportedly willing to do.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.