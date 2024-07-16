Play Brightcove video

Trump appeared to be feeling emotional in his first public appearance since an assassination attempt, ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

A defiant Donald Trump has appeared with a bandage over his right ear at the Republican National Convention just two days after surviving an attempted assassination.

The former US president made a dramatic return to the public eye overnight at the convention in Milwaukee - his first appearance since he was shot by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks on Saturday night.

A visibly emotional Trump was greeted by huge applause as delegates cheered wildly for the Republican nominee, who was formally confirmed as the party's candidate on Monday.

Ohio Senator JD Vance has been announced as the former president's choice for his running mate in November's election.

Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged in the arena as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Donald Trump appeared with his right ear bandaged Credit: AP

The former president, accompanied by a wall of Secret Service agents on Monday, did not address the crowd, but smiled silently and occasionally waved as Greenwood sang.

He is due to make his acceptance speech on Thursday.

Trump eventually joined his newly announced running mate, Ohio Senator Vance, 39, to listen to the night’s remaining speeches, often with a subdued expression and muted reactions uncharacteristic for the unabashed showman.

The convention resumes Tuesday, when the focus shifts to immigration, an issue central to Trump’s political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.

The assignation attempt on Saturday has taken the focus away from Biden and put it firmly back on Trump with speculation he may decide to strike a more conciliatory tone when he speaks later this week.

Caroline Sunshine, one of his advisors, says her boss will rise to this occasion.

"I think President Trump met the moment when he got back on his feet," she told ITV News.

"He's very much here in Milwaukee no schedule interruptions going on full steam ahead."

