By sharing the cruel effects of Motor Neuron Disease (MND), rugby league legend Rob Burrow, along with his family and friends, raised awareness and millions of pounds.

The Leeds Rhinos star died last month at the age of 41, four-and-a-half-years after being diagnosed with the disease.

But he’s far from being the only rugby player and sports personality affected by MND.

Scottish giant Doddie Wier, Springbok legend Joost Van der Westhuizen, and this week All Black Norm Hewitt all died with the disease.

Evidence appears to be growing that neural conditions and concussions are linked.

Former welsh international Alix Popham Credit: ITV News

Former welsh international Alix Popham has been diagnosed with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy and early onset dementia.

"I used to live on pain killer, head ache tablets," the retired rugby star, who is co-founder of charity Head For Change, told me.

"I’ve had anger explosions where I just can’t understand what’s going on, and that’s not been very nice for my three children or Mel, my wife."

Researchers at Durham University compared blood samples from retired athletes.

In those that had been concussed more than five times during their playing career they found lower levels of a protein called RBP-4 which is vital for a healthy brain - and higher levels of a protein called tau, which is an indicator of conditions like Alzheimer’s and MND.

It was a relatively small sample, so isn’t conclusive proof concussion causes these conditions but does offer hope of spotting them sooner.

Academics say that if blood can be tested and monitored for these specific proteins, it may be possible to diagnose athletes early for neurodegenerative diseases and provide early interventions.

Senior author on the study, Professor Paul Chazot, from Durham University’s department of biosciences, told me: “Early diagnosis is reliant on good early accurate biomarkers.

"The earlier you know the more chance of the current interventions actually making a difference."

Professor Paul Chazot, from Durham University’s department of biosciences. Credit: ITV News

The researchers are trying to secure funding to carry out a follow up study with the players.

Commenting on the study, Popham said: “It’s a huge positive and going in the right direction but we got to make changes now because this blood test is maybe 5 or 10 years away, and there’s damage being done to current players everyday.”

Cures remain a way off but treatments are coming along. Popham finds ice baths help quieten the pain in is brain.

In the future, the hope is other may be able to get help before the symptoms begin.

