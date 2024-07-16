The Lionesses only need to draw with Sweden on Tuesday night to automatically secure a place in the Euro 2025 tournament.

However, in a pre-match conference, England manager Sarina Wiegman said: “We never play a match to draw, we play a match to win."

England moved one step closer to securing a spot at next summer’s tournament in Switzerland thanks to a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Friday.

They may be the reigning European champions of the women's sport, but having kicked off their qualifying campaign in April with a 1-1 draw against Sweden at Wembley, Wiegman knows what problems Tuesday’s opponents can pose.

“They’re a very structured team, have lots of experience, they can also play direct and want to get really behind our defence, so we have to be aware of that too,” she added.

“They’ve always been in the top level so we’re aware of that and will be prepared.”

England captain Leah Williamson during the Lionesses June 4 qualifier against France. Credit: PA

Captain Leah Williamson admitted she was “devastated” by the England men's team's Euro 2024 final defeat but is “fully focused” on helping the Lionesses secure their qualification tonight.

Williamson skippered the women’s team to Euros glory in 2022 and believes fans have been “blessed with incredible tournaments” from England sides in recent years.

“I think what Gareth (Southgate) and his team have done over the last three, four years reaching finals and bringing that dream closer to reality, I think we’re very lucky as fans of England, men’s and women’s, to be in the position that we’re in," she said.

“We didn’t quite get over the line to a fantastic Spanish team and I know they’ll be devastated about it, it’ll take a while, I think, for them to get over it.

“But us as a country, I think we’ve been blessed with incredible tournaments and when those wins come, which I do believe they will, then they’ll be even sweeter.”

Where are the Lionesses in the Euro qualifiers?

England are second in Group A3, two points behind leaders France, who play the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening.

Sweden sit three points behind the Lionesses in third, meaning a draw on Tuesday would be enough for England to directly qualify.

If England lose against Sweden, and if their opponents make up the current goal difference, then the Lionesses could still face competing in a play-off.

Sarina Wiegman is keen not to take the Lionesses' status as European champions for granted. Credit: PA

Williamson knows direct qualification would be beneficial for the team’s preparations rather than having to take this additional step.

“We are reigning champions, and we want to be at the tournament first and foremost, but securing qualification means you have a year to prepare and you know where you’re going to be," she said.

“The later you leave it, the more that can be a detriment to your preparations, it’s important to us.”

Weigman added: “When we win the game, we might even top the group too and of course we depend on France, and everyone expects France to win, but you never know what happens in football so we are approaching this game to win and then we’ll see what happens in the game and what we need to do.”

When and where can I watch England v Sweden?

Kick-off is at 6pm on Tuesday July 16 at the Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg.

Viewers can watch the match on ITV1, with pre-match coverage starting at 5:30pm, or stream it online on ITVX.

