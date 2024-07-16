Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro final defeat

Gareth Southgate is to leave his role as England manager, the Football Association has announced.

It comes after England's 2-1 defeat to Spain at Sunday's Euro 2024 final – the second time in a row that the Three Lions have lost so far into the tournament.

In a statement released today, Southgate said that as a "proud Englishman", it had been an "honour" to lead the team, but that it is now "time for change, and for a new chapter".

Reflecting on his eight years as the England men's manager, he said he has been "supported by some brilliant people", including coach and assistant manager Steve Holland.

"I have had the privilege of leading a large group of players in 102 games. Every one of them has been proud to wear the Three Lions on their shirts, and they have been a credit to their country in so many ways," Southgate said.

"The squad we took to Germany is full of exciting young talent and they can win the trophy we all dream of. I am so proud of them, and I hope we get behind the players and the team at St. George’s Park and The FA who strive every day to improve English football, and understand the power football has to drive positive change.

"My special thanks go to the backroom staff who have provided the players and me with unstinting support over the last eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day, and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’.

"We have the best fans in the world, and their support has meant the world to me. I’m an England fan and I always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating as the players go on to create more special memories and to connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England – for everything."

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.