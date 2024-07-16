Gareth Southgate's highs and lows as England manager

Eight years filled with historic highs and heartbreaking lows for Gareth Southgate's England came to a head on Tuesday, as he stepped down as manager.

The final act of the Southgate era was possibly the most agonising, as the Three Lions lost a second European final after a 2-1 defeat to Spain.

But Southgate's time as England boss will be remembered for what also took place off the pitch as well as on it.

Here's a look back of some of those moments.

Highs

Southgate you’re the one…

England fans had endured a number of disappointing tournament performances before the Southgate era.

Arguably the lowest point coming at the Euros in 2016. A last 16 exit to Iceland had left the relationship between the team and fans fractured.

This meant a difficult task lay ahead for Southgate when he was appointed in November - not only did he need to improve things on the pitch but also relations off it.

He and his team would meet that challenge as England's run to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup saw the nation once again embrace the national team.

Penalty success

As a player, Southgate won 57 caps for England but he is most remembered for missing a crucial penalty in the defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96.

However, as manager, his side would turn the tide when it came to England's woeful record in penalty shoot-outs.

Other than beating Spain at Euro 96, England had lost six of their seven shoot-outs at major tournaments.

But Southgate's men saw off Colombia 4-3 at the 2018 World Cup and followed that up with victory over Switzerland on spot-kicks to secure the bronze medal at the inaugural Nations League a year later.

Penalties still came back to haunt Southgate as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy after a shoot-out.

But they saw off Switzerland again in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 with five confident spot-kicks.

England players celebrate winning on penalties against Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Taking the knee

Southgate has always been strong on the need for his players to take the knee against discrimination ahead of kick-off for a number of matches.

The pre-match gesture was booed by England fans in Euro 2020 warm-up friendlies at the Riverside Stadium but Southgate always defended the need to show support.

“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time,” he said after it was confirmed England would continue to take the knee at the 2022 World Cup.

Lows

Euro 2020 final sees players abused

Southgate and his players were left devastated by their Euro 2020 heartbreak, losing to Italy on penalties in the final.

But controversy surrounding Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho would overshadow the loss.

The trio all missed in the shoot-out and were targets of racial abuse on social media, fracturing a relationship with fans that had been improving year on year under Southgate.

“For some of them to be abused is unforgivable,” Southgate said.

“Some of it has come from abroad, we have been told this, but some of it is from this country.

“We have been a beacon of light to bring people together and the national team stands for everybody. We felt the energy and positivity from the fans and I’m incredibly proud of that.”

‘You don’t know what you’re doing’

The first time Southgate faced mass criticism inside a stadium came at Molineux as Hungary comfortably beat England in June 2022.

A Roland Sallai brace had the visitors deservedly ahead and a long-range Zsolt Nagy effort secured the win before John Stones was sent off in the second half and Daniel Gazdag’s goal added the gloss.

The 4-0 result was a second loss to Hungary in ten days and was England’s worst home defeat since 1928.

Southgate was jeered for much of the second half as chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” rang around the stands.

England went on to be relegated to League B of the Nations League, failing to win any of their six games in a group that also contained Italy and Germany.

Southgate labelled it a “chastening night” as the nation’s backing he had largely enjoyed since the 2018 World Cup wavered.

