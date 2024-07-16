Jack Black has cancelled the rest of Tenacious D's world tour, after his bandmate made comments on stage about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

The comedy rock duo were performing in Sydney, Australia on Saturday when Kyle Gass made a joke about the shooting, which had taken place just hours earlier.

After being presented with birthday cake onstage, Gass was asked to make a wish to which he appeared to reply: "Don't miss Trump next time".

He has since apologised on social media, calling his words a "terrible mistake".

A bullet grazed the ear of the former president on Saturday after 20 year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the roof of a nearby building.

In a statement released on Instagram on Tuesday, the School of Rock actor said: "I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Less than an hour after Black's statement, Kyle Gass issued an apology on Instagram:

"The line I improvised on Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

Gass's comment has prompted criticism in Australia, with one pro-Trump senator saying the pair “should be immediately removed from the country”.

Tenacious D had been due to play in Newcastle, New South Wales on Tuesday, however the company promoting the concert announced it was now "postponed".

