Six people of Vietnamese background have been found dead in a suspected poisoning at a luxury hotel in downtown Bangkok on Tuesday, according to Thai police.

Thailand's Foreign Ministry said two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals have been reported dead.

Five bodies were found inside a hotel room and one outside, all foaming at the mouth.

Bangkok police said there were no signs of a struggle and residents of the room were supposed to check out Tuesday, with their luggage already packed.

They said there was food that was ordered by room service that was left uneaten, but drinks were consumed.

A Thai newspaper showed photos of police at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel investigating the deaths after being called by hotel staff in the late afternoon.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin went to the scene and did not provide any additional information.

