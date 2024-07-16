Starmer launches 'root and branch' review of UK armed forces

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has launched a "root and branch" review of the armed forces, in order to "forge a new clear-eyed approach" to defence.

The strategic defence review will look at how to strengthen UK security, bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent.

It will also set out a roadmap on how to reach Starmer's target of spending 2.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence.

But despite the pledge, Starmer's government are yet to put a time frame on when they will increase the spending to 2.5% from the current level of 2.3%.

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak had set a 2030 goal for spending 2.5%, at a cumulative cost of £75 billion over six years, but the new Labour administration has yet to commit to a timetable.

The review will be overseen by Defence Secretary John Healey, and headed by former Labour minister and ex-Nato Secretary General Lord Robertson

Robertson said the West faces a “deadly quartet” of Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, who are "increasingly working together."

The Labour peer will work with former US presidential advisor Fiona Hill and ex-joint forces command chief General Sir Richard Barrons.

The co-operation between Mr Putin and his allies has alarmed Western leaders, with Nato’s summit in Washington last week declaring that Beijing and Moscow had a “deepening strategic partnership” while Iran and North Korea are “fuelling Russia’s war of aggression”.

"We just need to spend more money on defence": Tories criticise Labour's armed forces plans

Play Brightcove video

Shadow Armed Forces Minister Andrew Bowie said the country didn't need another review, and instead "we just need to get on and spend more money on defence."

Bowie said there was a "lack of leadership from the Labour Party and a lack of leadership from this country on the world stage

The prime minister said: "We live in a more dangerous and volatile world. My Government will forge a new clear-eyed approach to our national defences, equipping us to tackle international threats head-on while keeping the British people safe and secure."

As part of the process, a defence review team will be established to engage with serving and retired members of the armed forces, the defence industry, the general public, academics, parliament and the UK’s allies.

Mr Healey said: "At the start of a new era for Britain, we need a new era for defence. Hollowed-out armed forces, procurement waste and neglected morale cannot continue.

"In response, our armed forces need to be better ready to fight, more integrated and more innovative. We need clearer accountability, faster delivery, less waste and better value for money.

"The review will ensure that defence is central to the future security of Britain and to its economic growth and prosperity."

Labour’s manifesto had committed to conduct the review within its first year in office, but Starmer wants the work to be completed much sooner.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…