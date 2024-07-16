Temperatures are set to soar in the UK as Britons can expect up to 30C at the weekend after well above-average rainfall was recorded in the first half of the month.

In England and Wales, temperatures are set to rise on Tuesday and by Friday, London and the southeast could see highs of 30C before milder conditions return on Sunday.

The Met Office said night-time temperatures could stay in the low 20s for parts of south-east England, it could be classified as “tropical nights” if they do not drop below 20C, according to the Met Office.

The weather is forecast to warm up this weekend Credit: PA

However, it is uncertain how soon the milder conditions would arrive, with the possibility that the southeast could retain its heat a little longer than elsewhere.

Meanwhile, parts of the country have already well-exceeded July’s average rainfall figures despite only being halfway through the month.

England had 97% of July’s average rainfall between July 1 and 15, Wales had 65%, Scotland 49% and Northern Ireland 47%.

London has had 154% of its July average already and Dorset 120%. Edinburgh has only had 40% and Dundee 33%.

Nicola Maxey, a spokesperson for the Met Office, said: “There are quite big regional differences but overall it’s looking like a wet month so far.

“There is a caveat that, with a dry couple of weeks, by the end of the month things could even themselves out.”

A few heavy downpours usually account for most of a location's July rainfall, rather than consistent rain over time, Ms Maxey added.

But before the mini-heatwave arrives in southeast England at the end of the week, the country faces a weather warning in southeast Scotland and northeast England on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain in those areas, with some places receiving 15-20mm in as little as an hour and 30-40mm over several hours, and said there is a risk of thunder and lightning.

