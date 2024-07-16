Third child dies after East Ham house fire

A third child has died following a house fire in East London.

Five people were taken to hospital following the blaze at an address on Napier Road, East Ham, with those involved believed to be members of the same family.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning while a second child died overnight in hospital. A third child died in hospital on Monday, the Met Police said.

The blaze broke out on the ground and first floor of a house on Napier Road in East Ham, just before 8:30am on Saturday.

Two other people remain in hospital. A third person has been discharged and continues to be treated as an outpatient.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Police said there is currently no evidence to indicate suspicious circumstances.

Credit: PA

“This is a terribly sad incident and the thoughts of all of us at London Fire Brigade are with the family, friends and all those affected at this difficult time," London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner, Patrick Goulbourne, said.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, added: "It adds to the deep grief and sadness felt by our community here."

“Our council staff have visited local schools attended by the children to ensure staff and pupils have access to whatever support is required.

