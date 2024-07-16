After 102 games and eight years in charge, Gareth Southgate is stepping down as England manager.

He led England to two European finals, but ultimately failed to land the Three Lions their first major trophy since 1966.

After Sunday's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, Southgate has announced it is time "for a new chapter".

Here are some of the main contenders to replace Southgate as England manager.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter managed Chelsea for less than seven months Credit: PA

The former Brighton manager has been out of work since he was sacked by Chelsea last year.

He started his managerial career at Swedish team Östersund, where he won three promotions, taking them to the top flight for the first time in their history. He also won the Swedish equivalent of the FA Cup in 2017.

After taking charge of Swansea for a season, Potter was appointed as Brighton manager in 2019. His stylish brand of football helped him become one of the most highly-rated Premier League managers.

He would spend three years at the club and guided the Seagulls to a ninth place finish in 2022.

Potter replaced Tomas Tuchel as Chelsea boss in September 2022, but the team struggled during his brief time at the club. He was sacked in April 2023, with Chelsea sitting in 11th place in the Premier League. Potter left with the lowest points-per-game return of any Chelsea manager.

Pep Guardiola once described Potter's Brighton side as "a joy to watch". Could his positive brand of football be what England needs?

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe brought Champions League football back to Newcastle for the first time since 2003. Credit: PA

The current Newcastle manager made his name at Bournemouth where took them from League 1 to the Premier League.

Howe was selected as the Manager of the Decade at the Football League Awards in 2015.

In charge of Newcastle since 2021, Howe is one of only three English managers in the Premier League next season.

The media-savvy 46-year-old delivered Champions League football at St James’ Park for the first time in 20 years, with an attacking brand of football that England fans have been demanding.

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino most recently managed Chelsea until May 2024 Credit: PA

A leading contender, the Argentinian will be familiar to many English fans.

After impressing during his time at Southampton, Pochettino took Tottenham to a second place finish in the Premier League in 2017 and their first ever Champions League final in 2019.

He would later win the French league with Paris St Germain in 2022.

After becoming Chelsea manager in July 2023, the 52-year-old also has shown he knows how to nurture young talent, with England's Cole Palmer being a prime example.

After an up and down season, the Argentinian departed Stamford Bridge in June with the team managing to finish sixth in the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp after winning the Premier League with Liverpool in 2020 Credit: PA

Klopp is rightly regarded as a legend by Liverpool fans, after he brought Premier League silverware to the club for the first time since 1990.

After winning two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund, Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in 2015.

There, he turned Liverpool into one of the best teams in the country, winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

After leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, the German is currently without a job.

If he was interested in the role, his application would surely be hard to turn down.

He does not want to manage another Premier League club but whether he would be interested in becoming England’s first German manager is another matter.

