Zara McDermott has opened up about her time on Strictly Come Dancing following her former professional dance partner Graziano Di Prima's exit from the BBC show.

In a post on her Instagram account, the presenter and model said that while so much of her time on Strictly was everything she "could have dreamt of", her time in the training room was "very different".

It comes amid reports of allegations about 30-year-old Di Prima's conduct with a past participant on the show.

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch," McDermott said.

The 2023 contestant said she had "wrestled with the fear of opening up" about her time on the show because she feared "public backlash" and "victim shaming".

Zara McDermott at the Brit Awards 2023. Credit: AP

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud," she added.

McDermott, 27, thanked the BBC and BBC Studios, which makes Strictly, for their “swift action and incredibly high level of support”.

In a statement shared on Saturday, Di Prima, who joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, confirmed his departure from the show.

“My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away," he said. “While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends."

McDermott and Di Prima appearing on Strictly in October 2023. Credit: PA

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. “While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate."

Another dancer, Giovanni Pernice, will also no longer be on the 2024 line-up of professionals amid allegations about his teaching methods, which he rejects. Pernice previously said in a statement that he looks “forward to clearing my name”.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.