T races of cyanide have been found in the cups of six people found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel, police in Thailand have said.

The bodies were found on Tuesday in the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel.

After reviewing hotel records and security footage, there were no other visitors to the room apart from the six people who died, police confirmed.

Two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals died - three men and three women aged between 37 and 56.

Initial results of the autopsy are expected on Thursday.

A husband and wife among the dead had invested money with two of the other victims, suggesting a potential financial motive, according to Noppasin Punsawat, Bangkok deputy police chief.

The six had last been seen alive when food was delivered to the room on Monday afternoon.

Hotel staff saw one woman who received the food, and security footage showed the rest arriving one by one to the room shortly after.

No one was seen leaving and the door was locked from the inside. A hotel worker found them Tuesday afternoon when they failed to check out of the room.

Police said a seventh person whose name was part of the hotel booking was identified by police as a sibling of one of the six victims.

They left the country on July 10, and police believe they had no involvement in the deaths.

