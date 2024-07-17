Chelsea and Fifa have both launched investigations after midfielder Enzo Fernandez apologised for posting a video which his teammate Wesley Fofana described as "uninhibited racism".

The French Football Federation said on Tuesday it would file a legal complaint over “racially offensive and discriminatory remarks” that were made by Argentina players on Fernandez's Instagram livestream following their Copa America final win over Colombia.

The footage appeared to show players participating in a chant about the French national team, which dates back to when Argentina beat France in a penalty shoot-out in the 2022 World Cup final.

The livestream was ended by Fernandez before the chant was finished.

Fernandez put a statement on social media on Tuesday night, saying: “I want to apologise sincerely for a video posted on my Instagram channel during the national team celebrations.

“The song includes highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words.

“I stand against discrimination in all forms and apologise for getting caught up in the euphoria of our Copa America celebrations. That video, that moment, those words, do not reflect my beliefs or my character. I am truly sorry.”

French-Chelsea footballer Wesley Fofana reposted the video on his social media, writing "Football in 2024: uninhibited racism".

Chelsea released a statement on Wednesday morning, welcoming Fernandez’s apology and announcing disciplinary proceedings.

“Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” the statement read.

“We are proud to be a diverse, inclusive club where people from all cultures, communities and identities feel welcome.

“We acknowledge and appreciate our player’s public apology and will use this as an opportunity to educate. The club has instigated an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Kylian Mbappe was targeted in the chant Credit: PA

Fifa is also investigating the video, a spokesperson said: "FIFA is aware of a video circulating on social media and the incident is being looked into.

"Fifa strongly condemns any form of discrimination by anyone including players, fans and officials.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said its president, Philippe Diallo, would challenge FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Argentina Football Association boss Claudio Fabian Tapia to respond to the remarks.

The statement reads: “The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks which were made against the players of the French team in the context of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team after its victory in the Copa America and broadcast in a video on social media.

“Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentinian counterpart and FIFA, and to file a legal complaint for insulting remarks of a racist and discriminatory nature.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...