Donald Trump has been celebrated by some of his previous rivals at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The former US president was surrounded by more security agents than usual when he entered the hall on Tuesday, with the side of his head still bandaged up after a botched assassination attempt.

A bullet grazed Trump's ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire on him from a rooftop.

One audience member died in the attack, and the shooter was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Trump also enjoyed the support of Boris Johnson at the event, who posted on X about their meeting.

“Great to meet President Trump who is on top form after the shameful attempt on his life,” the former Conservative prime minister Johnson posted.

Trump posted a similar photo on his social media site Truth and called Johnson “a very fine guy!”

Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador who was Trump’s final challenger in the Republican primary, directly addressed her supporters at the Milwaukee convention after taking to the stage to a mix of cheers and boos.

“My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” she said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another one of Trump's primary rivals, also voiced his support.

He said: “Donald Trump has been demonized. He’s been sued. He’s been prosecuted. And he nearly lost his life

“We cannot let him down. And we cannot let America down.”

Eric Trump, Lara Trump and Donald Trump Jr, cheer during the first day of the Republican National Convention. Credit: AP

During his speech, DeSantis attacked Democrat policies on immigration, education and gender identity.

Migration was a key theme raised by numerous speakers, with many echoing unfounded claims that Democrats intentionally want to replace Americans through illegal immigration.

Newly announced vice presidential nominee JD Vance said he wants to debate Vice President Kamala Harris “because it’s important for the American people to see the contrast".

He compared Democratic infighting over whether Biden should step aside with unity behind Trump at the Republican convention.

Supporters hold Trump placards at the Republican National Convention. Credit: AP

Meanwhile, a man armed with an AK-47 pistol and wearing a ski mask was taken into custody Monday near the Fiserv Forum, where the Republican National Convention is being held. A federal law enforcement official said the 21-year-old was arrested after encountering US Capitol Police and Homeland Security Investigations agents.

Officials also said police officers shot and killed a person in Milwaukee on Tuesday about five blocks outside of the Republican National Convention’s outer security perimeter.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s chief of staff, Jeff Fleming, said he didn’t know what led to the shooting, and said there was nothing to suggest it was related to the convention.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.