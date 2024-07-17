Gary Lineker has insisted his criticism of Gareth Southgate during the Euros is not why the England boss decided to step down.

Southgate announced his decision to end his eight-year spell in charge of the England team two days after defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Former England striker Lineker said Southgate was “tactically inept” on his ‘The Rest is Football’ podcast and described England’s display as “s***” after England's group-stage draw with Denmark.

The BBC Match of the Day presenter received plenty of flack for his comments, but denied criticism of England’s performances and tactics by him and other pundits was responsible for Southgate’s departure.

Lineker said on his podcast, released on Wednesday: “We (pundits) were critical at times, because you can’t say when a team is not playing very well, that they played well.

“If they played awfully, you say they played awfully, and they did in the early part of the tournament.

“There’s no question about that. But then to try and make it that that’s the reason, that criticism is the reason he’s gone. It’s not. It’s not that at all.

“We speak to the players and they understand where it’s coming from.”

Jude Bellingham described Southgate as “easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team” on Tuesday, and said he was “an unbelievable human being”.

Southgate failed to deliver England’s first major trophy since 1966 but did lead the team to two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate has been in charge of the England side since 2016 Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Lineker, who scored 48 goals in 80 England appearances, added: “I think he’s been the right person to bring the nation together in terms of the football team.

“And, now, maybe it’s time for someone else with a more modern, attacking style of football. Because I think the game’s gone away from being successful if you’re really defensive.”

The Football Association is now on the hunt for a new manager to replace Southgate.

Potential managers linked for the England vacancy include: England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley, Pep Guardiola, Eddie Howe, Mauricio Pochettino, Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel.

Newcastle boss Howe and former Brighton and Chelsea manager Potter are currently at the top the bookmakers’ lists.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...