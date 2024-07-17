Inflation holds steady but markets bet against August interest rate cut

Play Brightcove video

Inflation has remained unchanged and stays at the Bank of England's target rate of 2%, as ITV News Economics Editor Joel Hills reports

A debate rages about whether Taylor Swift’s UK tour forced up the price of hotel rooms in June, however, the Bank of England is expected to ignore this issue.

Pop stars perform and then move on. The Bank’s concern is that inflation in the services sector of the economy is hanging around.

The headline annual rate of inflation in the UK remained at 2% last month.

But in the schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, banks, insurance companies, law firms, accountants and IT businesses, which make up the “services” sector, prices did not behave in a way the Bank of England expected.

The Bank had annual services inflation of 5.1% pencilled in for June. According to the Office for National Statistics, it ran at 5.7% - that’s quite a miss.

Services prices in the UK rose by 0.6% in June alone. The rate of annual growth is not only unhealthily strong, but it also beat the Bank’s forecast for the fifth consecutive month.

Although the headline annual rate of Consumer Price Inflation has fallen to the 2% target, inflation in the services sector remains elevated Credit: Capital Economics

In the Eurozone, services inflation is running at 4.1%.

Why? For reasons that my colleague, Mahatir Pasha, explains, the “Swift Effect” is both limited and temporary. The key driver of the price of services is typically pay growth.

Pay is a major chunk of a company's costs. If pay growth is strong and productivity growth weak - which is the case in the UK - then firms are more likely to try to pass their costs on, keeping inflation above target.

The evidence shows this has been happening although the degree to which it continues to is up for debate.

The wild upswing in food and energy inflation drove up the price of almost everything in the UK. Food and energy inflation has since faded but strong pay growth is the ripple effect they caused.

Tomorrow’s Labour Market Day may offer more insight.

For now, the Bank may feel tempted to keep interest rates where they are. Not least as the economy is growing, the housing market looks stable and borrowers seem to be finding ways of coping with higher repayments, however unwelcome.

A week ago, investors were betting on a 60% chance of a rate cut in August. Today they think there’s a 60% probability the costs of borrowing will remain where it is.

