Joe Biden diagnosed with Covid-19 as questions raised over his future

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with Covid-19, according to the organisers of a conference the president was due to speak at.

The CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguia, said she had been informed of the president's diagnosis an hour and a half before he was due to appear at the conference in Las Vegas, CNN reported.

Murguia told attendees: "I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid."

UnidosUS is the largest Latino nonprofit organisation in the United States and holds significant sway among the key voting group.

The president, 81, has been under intense pressure in recent weeks to suspend his candidacy in the upcoming US election.

After Biden struggled through a debate with Donald Trump at the end of June doubts over his mental capability to carry out the role have intensified.

