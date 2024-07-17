Play Brightcove video

The assassination attempt against Trump has relevance for politics in the UK, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle told ITV News

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has said an attack on former president Donald Trump serves as a warning to protect our MPs in an interview with ITV News.

The House of Commons Speaker said the "one thing that keeps me awake at night is MPs' security" in an interview before the King's Speech on Wednesday.

He made the comments ahead of the Monarch unveiling the new Labour government's agenda for the next year.

Trump was injured at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, where a lone gunman attempted to assassinate him.

One audience member was killed in the incident. The gunman also died, after being shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Blood was seen across the former president's face after the bullet grazed his right ear.

He told the New York Post on Sunday: "I'm supposed to be dead."

Referring to two MPs who have been murdered in their constituencies in recent years - Jo Cox and Sir David Amess - Hoyle said: "To lose two MPs, murdered for carrying out their duties, is not acceptable."

Jo Cox became the first MP to be murdered in office since 1990 after she was stabbed and shot dead by a far-right terrorist in 2016.

The 41-year-old Labour MP had voiced her strong support for Remain, and was killed just days before the Brexit referendum.

Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery in Leigh, Essex.

"I cannot afford for anyone else to lose their life," Hoyle continued.

"Intimidation will never work. We will never give in to threats or violence."

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle describes why the day of the King's Speech is so significant

The King's Speech marks the opening of a new parliament and sees an announcement of new laws set to be put forward. The speech, written by the government, included 39 bills.

"This is a very important day," Hoyle said. "This is where people will understand, what is this government about, what is this government standing for?"

The day involves ceremonial traditions, including the King's arrival by carriage through a special entrance, before putting on robes and leading a procession into the House of Lords.

Hoyle dresses in ceremonial robes ahead of the King's Speech

