Protesters accused of planning to disrupt State Opening of Parliament arrested

Supporters of protest group Youth Demand have been arrested in central London after the group announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police said ten activists were arrested in Westminster on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance on Wednesday morning.

Further arrests were taking place in Victoria Embankment Gardens where up to 25 more demonstrators had gathered.

Youth Demand, which is calling for action on climate change as well as an end to the sale of UK weapons to Israel, protested near the Cenotaph on Monday.

Youth Demand announced on X last week that it planned to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.

The group said: “Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire. But we need actions, not words.

“That’s why Youth Demand will disrupt the State Opening of Parliament.”

It added: “We disrupt because it is our duty to fight back in every way we non-violently can, and because we refuse to despair, but instead are full of hope that another way is possible.”

