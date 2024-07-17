Credit: Liz Truss via X, Boris Johnson via X and ITV News

Russell Brand and Boris Johnson are among a string of famous faces who have appeared so far at this year's Republican National Convention (RNC).

With Donald Trump being voted the official presidential nominee for the party, days after surviving an assassination attempt, his name has drawn significant international attention.

From British politicians to US rappers, the appeal of the former president is far-reaching ahead of his bid to return to office at the November 5 election.

Here, ITV News takes a look at all the well-know faces who have attended, or are expected to attend, the RNC.

Russell Brand

Embattled comedian Russell Brand posted an Instagram story on Monday announcing his arrival at the event.

He also filmed his Rumble show at the convention centre on Tuesday with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump's son Eric Trump also appeared on the programme.

Brand declined to speak to ITV News at the convention.

ITV News Washington Correspondent Dan Rivers approached Russell Brand at the convention but the comedian declined to speak

Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson

According to The Mirror, Johnson flew to the RNC to deliver a speech alongside Fox News host Kellyanne Conway.

The newspaper claimed just a few dozen people came to the session, despite the convention being attended by crowds of over 50,000 people.

The former prime minister shared an image on social media site X of him posing alongside Trump.

In the post, Johnson wrote that Trump was on "top form" after the "shameful attempt on his life," as well as detailing his support for Ukraine.

Liz Truss

After losing her seat in the general election earlier this month, Truss has made a move into US politics.

On Monday she shared a photo outside of the convention centre announcing her arrival.

In a post on X, Truss, the UK's shortest serving prime minister, wrote: "Great to be at @RNC in Milwaukee seeing President Trump get nominated. The leadership the West needs."

She is expected to speak at the event on Wednesday.

Amber Rose

Model and reality TV star Amber Rose endorsed Trump in a speech at the convention.

She was there to appeal to a younger and more diverse audience, and explained how she became a Trump supporter.

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” Rose said.

Amber Rose speaks during the Republican National Convention on Monday. Credit: AP

Tucker Carlson

Former Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson was seated next to Trump when he made his first appearance at the convention.

Carlson is known for embracing extreme right-wing conspiracies and during his programming would often question the efficacy of Covid vaccines and is also widely known for being pro-Putin.

The controversial, primetime anchor famously became the first Western journalist to interview the Russian leader since the war broke out in Ukraine.

Carlson was fired from the show in April 2023, with no explanation given for the move, but has remained a prominent figure in US politics.

Tucker Carlson attends the first day of the RNC. Credit: AP

Nigel Farage

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is set to fly out to the convention later this week.

After being elected as MP for Clacton in the general election on July 4, Farage was required to attend to business on home soil before venturing to the US.

He promised to show face at the convention after the King had delivered his speech in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...