Starmer to host major European summit in attempt to reset EU relations

Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to use a major European summit held in the UK to reset relations with the EU and push for action on securing the continent's borders.

The government said it is redeploying staff from the now-scrapped Rwanda scheme to focus on a "rapid returns unit" to send people with no right to be in the UK back to their home country.

Starmer is hosting the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Oxfordshire and it is being co-chaired by Italy’s right-wing leader Giorgia Meloni.

The summit is being co-chaired by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: AP

The British PM is expected to call for continent-wide action to tackle the international "people-smuggling webs".

More than 380,000 people are believed to have entered the EU through irregular routes in 2023 – an increase of 17% on the previous year.

Around 41% of those arrivals are believed to have come in small boats across the Central Mediterranean, 26% on land through the Balkans, and 16% coming across the Eastern Mediterranean.

Leaders from the 47-member EPC will gather as Sir Keir attempts to reset the UK’s relationship with its European neighbours after the turmoil of Brexit.

The Labour government is seeking a security pact with the EU and the prime minister is also determined to cement European nations' support for Ukraine in its war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Starmer said: "We cannot let the challenges of the recent past define our relationships of the future.

The PM wants to use the summit to secure Europe's borders. Credit: PA

"That is why European security will be at the forefront of this Government’s foreign and defence priorities, and why I am focused on seizing this moment to renew our relationship with Europe."

He added: "We will only be able to secure our borders, drive economic growth and defend our democracies if we work together."

Under the government's plans to respond to the small boats crisis, asylum decisions will be accelerated and, under a new fast-tracked system in the returns and enforcement unit, officials will prioritise those with no right to be in the UK and who have the greatest chance of being returned.

A new Border Security Command will use counter-terror powers to fight organised immigration crime, working "across Europe and beyond", Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

"Dangerous small boat crossings are undermining our border security and putting lives at risk," she said.

The gathering at Blenheim Palace, birthplace of Winston Churchill, is a more informal affair than many international summits.

The leaders will attend a reception hosted by the King in the palace’s Long Library, which has walls lined with more than 10,000 books.

Starmer will have a series of face-to-face talks with key figures including Polish counterpart Donald Tusk – who was president of the European Council at the height of the Brexit drama – as he attempts to strengthen ties with the continent.

The EPC was the brainchild of France’s Emmanuel Macron and involves 20 non-EU nations including the UK as well as the 27-strong EU bloc.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister for European relations at the heart of the government’s reset plan, will also be at the gathering.

