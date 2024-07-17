Team GB divers are looking to make a splash in Paris

Play Brightcove video

Team GB's diving squad is a mix of veteran experience and young talent, ITV News' Sangeeta Kandola reports

Britain's Olympic diving squad is taking part in a training camp ahead of their journey to the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

Among them is Team GB's most decorated diver Tom Daley, who is getting ready for his fifth Games.

Daley says it was had always been his ambition to represent his country that many times: "I was looking back at a clip recently of when I was 12 years old, and I say that I'm going to make it to five Olympic Games," the 30-year-old said.

"It's kind of surreal now looking back on that, that I had that ambition. Five Olympic Games and five Olympic rings. It always made sense in my head," he added.

Daley says he didn't initially envisage competing in a fifth Olympics, following his two year break.

Also heading to Paris is Tom's chosen diving partner, 24-year-old Noah Williams.

Williams says it's Tom who is taking the lead: "He's been diving for as long as I've been alive, which is crazy to think about."

The youngster made his first Olympic appearance at the Tokyo 2020 Games, competing in the individual 10-metre platform dive.

But this time around, the pair will represent Britain together in the men's 10-metre synchro competition.

Another big diving name representing Team GB this year is 19-year-old double European champion and daughter of First Dates personality Fred Sirieix, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

She's going to Paris having won double European gold and two Commonwealth titles in 2022.

"I'm half French, half Italian and I was born in England. So going to Paris is like having a home Games," Spendolini-Sirieix said. "I'm so excited to go and experience everything."

Daley and Williams are hoping to make a splash on July 29, while Spendoli-Sirieix challenges the women's synchronised 10-metre final with partner Lois Toulson on July 31.

