The King has delivered the second King's Speech of his reign.
The speech set out the newly elected Labour Government's agenda over the coming months.
It is the monarch's duty as head of state to formally open each new session of Parliament following tradition and customs dating back centuries.
Here's a look at some of the key moments of the historic ceremony.
