The King has delivered the second King's Speech of his reign.

The speech set out the newly elected Labour Government's agenda over the coming months.

It is the monarch's duty as head of state to formally open each new session of Parliament following tradition and customs dating back centuries.

Here's a look at some of the key moments of the historic ceremony.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Buckingham Palace travelling to the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

King Charles III salutes the Life Guards as he and Queen Camilla depart Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Credit: PA

Guards outside the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. Credit: PA

Supporters of protest group Youth Demand gather in Westminster, are approached by police, accused of planning to cause disruption. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the Palace of Westminster. Credit: PA

The Imperial State Crown is carried into the House of Lords. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

Parliamentary official Black Rod Sarah Clarke summons MPs into the Commons to the Lords to watch the speech, Credit: PA

King Charles, wearing the Imperial State Crown and the Robe of State, alongside Queen Camilla, wearing the George IV State Diadem.

King Charles reading the King's Speech Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Members from the Commons and Lords watched on as the King gave the address. Credit: PA

Draped in red robes, members of the House of Lords sat ahead of the MPs, who stood behind in formal attire. Credit: PA

Dotted through the crowd were a stream of political heavyweights watching on as the government's plans were set out. Credit: PA

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lead members of the Commons into the Lords ahead of the speech. Credit: PA

The prime minister and leader of the opposition were seen chatting before and after the ceremony. Credit: PA

Credit: PA

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey (centre) listening to the King's Speech. Credit: PA

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage attended his first State Opening of Parliament as an MP. Credit: PA

King Charles III and Queen Camilla left the House of Lords after he had delivered his speech. Credit: PA

Credit: PA

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…