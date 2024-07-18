Former US president Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi have called into question Joe Biden's path to victory in November's election, sources say.

Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, has warned that Biden's candidacy could prevent the Democrats from winning the House, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post reports that Obama believes Biden should reconsider his chances of winning the election against Donald Trump, as they have declined.

This comes as Biden's health and age have been scrutinised after his disastrous debate with Trump, including the gaffes he made during the recent Nato conference where he introduced Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin".

Biden was also diagnosed with Covid on Thursday, forcing him to leave his campaign trial, while on a campaign trip to Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Obama has engaged in calls with anxious Democrats, including Pelosi, and shared views about Biden's challenges.

The 62-year-old is alleged to have said he "feels protective" of Biden and that he has been a great president.

Obama is said to be particularly concerned with polling data that shows Trump's path to electoral victory is expanding and Democratic donors are abandoning Biden.

Pelosi is reported to have taken an active role behind the scenes in the Democratic Party to thwart Biden's efforts to end the debate about his electability.

Biden has consistently insisted he will not stand down. Pressed about reports that Biden might be softening to the idea of leaving the presidential race, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks said Thursday: “He is not wavering on anything.”

Saturday's historic event, where a lone gunman attempted to assassinate former President Trump, has likely increased support among his followers, something that could also diminish Biden's chance of election victory.

