Donald Trump to make first speech since failed assassination attempt

ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers explains what we can expect to hear in Donald Trump's landmark speech

Donald Trump will make his first speech on Thursday since facing a failed assassination attempt.

The former US president is expected to deliver a speech at the Republican National Convention on Thursday that calls for unity amongst all Americans.

Trump will also accept the Republican Party's nomination as part of his appearance.

In recent days, Trump has appeared at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee with a white bandage on his right ear, following his failed assassination attempt last weekend.

He has previewed his speech by revealing he had wholly changed it from one that was expected to focus on US President Joe Biden to instead bringing the country together.

Friends and family of Trump - including his son Eric Trump Jr and former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan - will speak before the former president takes to the stage.

Earlier this week, Trump's former rivals for the Republican nomination - including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis - threw their support behind Trump and urged Americans to give him their vote ahead of Biden.

The incumbent president is facing increased pressure to withdraw from November's presidential contest, amid speculation about his age and ability to govern for a second term.

Former president Barack Obama has reportedly signalled to Democrats his concern that Biden's path to electoral success is narrowing.

Biden is facing calls from 20 Democratic members of Congress to step aside and allow the party to select a new presidential nominee.

