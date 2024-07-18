First Covid Inquiry report expected to criticise pandemic preparedness

The failures to properly prepare for a pandemic in the UK are expected to be laid bare on Thursday as the UK Covid-19 Inquiry publishes its first report.

It is expected to highlight the UK’s focus on preparing for a flu pandemic instead of a coronavirus pandemic.

Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett will report on how well the UK was able to face a deadly outbreak in the run-up to 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic swept across Britain.

Other issues expected to be touched on are how austerity measures led to public health cutbacks and on preparations surrounding personal protective equipment (PPE).

A government too focused on Brexit could also be one of the conclusions.

Key politicians, scientists and health experts appeared as witnesses during the first module of the inquiry – which is titled Resilience and Preparedness.

Former health secretaries Matt Hancock and Jeremy Hunt were put under the spotlight alongside former Prime Minister Lord Cameron and former levelling up secretary Michael Gove.

Matt Hancock, Jeremy Hunt, Lord Cameron and Michael Gove have all given evidence at the Covid Inquiry. Credit: PA

What did they say?

Lord Cameron conceded it was a “mistake” for his government to focus too heavily on preparations for combating a wave of influenza rather than a coronavirus-like pandemic.

But he defended the programme of austerity cuts to public services under his leadership between 2010 and 2016, which medics and unions have blamed for leaving the NHS in a “parlous state”.

Mr Hunt admitted being part of “groupthink” when he was health secretary, leading to a “narrowness of thinking” that failed to expand UK pandemic preparedness beyond planning for a flu outbreak.

Mr Hancock said it was a “colossal” failure to assume the spread of the virus could not be stopped.

Meanwhile, Mr Gove argued that planning for a no-deal Brexit made the UK “more match fit” for dealing with the pandemic.

He denied that moving staff over to Brexit work had a detrimental effect on pandemic planning when he appeared before the inquiry in July last year.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not give oral evidence during the first module.

He first appeared as a witness in the second module of the inquiry, which is examining UK decision making and political governance.

There were more than 235,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK up to the end of 2023.

Brenda Doherty, on behalf of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said in a statement: “The publication of the module one report marks a huge milestone for bereaved families like mine.

“We know that for lives to be saved in the future, lessons must be learnt from the mistakes of the past.

"Sadly, nobody knows the true cost of the government’s failure to prepare as we do."

As well as highlighting blunders made in the run-up to the pandemic, Lady Hallett is expected to make recommendations about how the UK can better prepare itself for a future outbreak.

Academics have said it is a question of “when not if” another pandemic will hit, so it is hoped that recommendations, if implemented, could put the UK in a better starting place to face a new and unknown disease – known by many as Disease X.

One leading expert said that officials should adopt counter-terrorism-like approaches to prepare for future pandemic threats.

Professor Liam Smeeth, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine said: “The key lesson from the first UK Covid Inquiry report is that if the UK waits for the next pandemic to emerge, it will be too late.“

“We should find ways to collectively defend our whole planet and commit to sharing data, know-how and resources – such as surveillance tools, protective equipment and vaccines – on a global scale while we can."