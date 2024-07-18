Former Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford has been charged with sex offences involving a girl aged under 16.

The 52-year-old, who is charged under his real name John Shannon, is accused of four counts of sexual activity with a child, and two counts relating to a second female – of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Alford, of Holloway, north London, is due to stand trial at St Albans Crown Court from December 2 this year, with a time estimate of seven days.

He denied all charges at a plea hearing in September last year, the CPS said.

The case is due back in court for a pre-trial review hearing on November 18 at St Albans Crown Court.

