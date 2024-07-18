New strength labels for topical steroids following 'extreme' reactions

Play Brightcove video

Steroid creams used to treat skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis will now carry new strength warnings in a world first.

The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who regulate the medicines we use in the UK, has announced the labels will be rolled out over the next year.

The move will simplify advice and sees steroid products branded either 'mild', 'moderate', 'strong' or 'very strong', depending on what's in them.

The MHRA said they'd received almost 300 reports, via their Yellow Card scheme, of those having suffered adverse reactions to steroid products in the past two years.

Products are often applied through sprays and creams, but some have reported serious side effect including burning skin, open, oozing pores and extreme itching after their body 'withdraws' from the drugs.

Sufferers previously told ITV News Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW) has ruined their lives, forced them into hospital and left them feeling suicidal, and have accused GPs of “gaslighting” them.

What is topical steroid withdrawal and why can its effects be so severe?

Topical steroids, also know as corticosteroids, can be in the form of gels, creams and aerosol sprays and can vary in strength.

Their regular use sees the body become more dependent on them and can lead to severe consequences as withdrawal takes place.

More than eight million UK children and adults thought to suffer from atopic eczema alone.

It's been almost a year since ITV News spoke to Jack Taylor from Bolton.

Reacting to the news that strength labelling would be rolled, Jack told us he was "deflated" and that labelling the potency of various products "was the first step in an extremely long way to go."

TSW sees the body become more dependent on corticosteroids, leading to severe consequences in some cases

The National Eczema Society have long campaigned for the change. They said they were 'proud that the new change had been brought in.

The MHRA previously reviewed evidence on topical steroids back in 2019 which resulted in added information being included around some of the risks to patient information leaflets.

Asked to respond at the time to the claims of sufferers by ITV News, the MHRA said: “When used correctly, topical steroids are safe and highly effective treatments for skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

“To ensure that patients can use these products safely and effectively, we continue to review the safety of topical steroids and options to minimise risks, including measures to improve understanding of the safe use of these products."

The MHRA have since insisted that instances of Topical Steroid Withdrawal or TSW are still "rare".

