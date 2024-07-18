Sir Ed Davey has apologised for taking five months to meet with ex-sub-postmaster Sir Alan Bates, who wanted to share his concerns about the Post Office's faulty IT system.

The Liberal Democrat leader gave evidence at Thursday's inquiry, also claiming he was "misled" by the Post Office during his time as postal affairs minister between 2010 and 2012.

The audience groaned as he said he did not remember reading Bates’ first letter requesting a meeting.

Bates wrote to Davey in 2010 outlining issues with the Horizon software and requesting a meeting with the newly appointed minister.

Ed Davey at the Post Office Inquiry.

Davey wrote back at the time: “I do not believe a meeting would serve any useful purpose”.

Reflecting on the response, he said: "I am sorry that it took me five months to meet Sir Alan Bates, the man who has done so much to uncover all this, and that I did not see through the Post Office’s lies when I and my officials raised his concerns with them.”

The Post Office scandal is recognised as the most extensive miscarriage of justice in UK history.

More than 700 sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

When Davey was interviewed by ITV News' UK Editor Paul Brand in January 2024, he refused to apologise for his role in the scandal, despite being asked more than 10 times.

At Thursday's inquiry, he said: "I am deeply sorry for the individuals and families who have had their lives ruined by it."

Davey said he relied on advice from civil servants, and was unsure whether he was misled by them - or if they too were misled by the Post Office.

"If I had known then what we all know now — if the Post Office had told the truth — of course I would have acted differently,” he said.

Earlier today, a Labour Minister told the Post Office inquiry that he "relied on people telling us the truth".

Pat McFadden, the former minister for the Department for Business, Enterprise and Regulatory Reform. Credit: PA

Another former postal affairs minister, Pat McFadden, says politicians were "very reliant" on information shared with them as they made decisions about Horizon's IT failures.

The Cabinet Minister later told the Post Office inquiry that wrong information led to "terrible human consequences for some of the people here."

The inquiry was shown letters from MPs, raising concerns about the accuracy of the Horizon accounting software.

They raised the case of Julian Wilson, who was suspended on the assumption he was "making false cash declarations" back in 2008.

Their post office was down £27,000 over a five year period. They said that three other postmasters raised similar concerns, but the Post Office was left to reply to the concern and deal with the case.

Jacqui Smith, their local MP, even wrote highlighting how "there could be a system problem here", but Mr McFadden did not recall the letter.

Similarly, Rebecca Thompson from Computer Weekly, who wrote to McFadden highlighting flaws in IT and deficits in accounts, was dismissed.

McFadden had regrets over not "doing more to question these (Post Office) responses".

When asked why he did not look into these cases, with many journalists and MPs highlighting their concerns, the Labour MP said: "I believe if I had (questioned it more) I would have got the same response from the Post Office.

"I'm struck by how empathic their defence of the system was, and continued to be, for a long time. Not only an emphatic defence, but also the use of court judgements as a proofpoint.

"When you have the use of court judgements as a proofpoint, ministers at that point will usually think 'I can't intervene in court judgments', and they think that for a good reason."

Mr McFadden also recommended that the Chair of the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, Sir Wyn Williams, consider bringing in an independent inspectorate.

This body could come in “when the level of allegations reaches such a point where it looks like that is the right thing to do.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...