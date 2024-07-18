The New Prince of MAGA centre stage for all to see

Play Brightcove video

JD Vance spoke about his own backstory during his speech in Milwaukee, as ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers reports

JD Vance’s speech was eagerly anticipated by the party faithful gathered here in Milwaukee.

The crowd of Republicans bayed his initials and whooped and cheered every line. Yet his delivery appeared slightly flat at points.

Some of the lines were good - but they didn’t pack the rhetorical punch one might have expected for the new Prince of MAGA (Make America Great Again).

There was plenty of red meat for the right, nativism celebrated with an isolationist tone. But the author of Hillbilly Elegy also spent much of his debut setting out his own backstory.

At one point he singled out his mother in the audience sitting next to the house speaker Mike Johnson, explaining how she had beaten her addiction and had been sober for ten years.

The celebration he suggested might take place in the White House with Donald Trump’s permission.

His political journey has traversed from a ‘never Trumper’ to a brand ambassador for the billionaire businessman.

At one point he has compared Trump to Hitler, calling him an idiot. Yet last night he was praising his survival, his policies and conveniently not mentioning his convictions.

There was also as you would expect no reference to abortion, to the stolen election lie or to the ‘January 6th hostages’.

Delegates wear bandages on their ears during the Republican National Convention in support of Trump Credit: AP

This Republican Convention is reinventing the Trump message. Gone is the politics of grievance and revenge. It’s now focused on the economy, Joe Biden’s age and Donald Trump’s miraculous survival.

This event feels like a cult meeting. I even saw delegates wearing ear patches to mimic their idol.

Throughout the convention the cameras have repeatedly cut to the looming presence of the 45th President smiling, occasionally waving, but watching like a hawk, listening to every word, and weighing each speaker like contestants on the Apprentice.

The winner of this season is JD Vance who vanquished his rivals for the ultimate prize. He is now the anointed son of MAGA.

A new ambassador of a political movement which this week has revelled in its leader’s deliverance and its enemy’s missteps.

