American comedian and actor Bob Newhart has died at the age of 94 “after a series of short illnesses," his publicist announced.

The accountant-turned entertainer “died at home in Los Angeles” a year after his wife of 60 years Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, who died in April 2023.

He played Papa Elf in the 2003 Christmas movie Elf, starring Will Ferrell, and Lou Sherman in 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

Comedian Bob Newhart and his wife Ginny Credit: AP

He was also known for The Bob Newhart Show and had a recurring guest role on the sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In 2013, he won an Emmy for his role in the sitcom as Arthur Jeffries/Professor Proton.

Newhart is survived by four children, Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert, and numerous grandchildren, according to his publicist.

