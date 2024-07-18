Violent clashes have continued between students and police in Bangladesh, with protestors setting fire to the headquarters of the state broadcaster.

At least 25 people are now reported to have died since a wave of demonstrations erupted on Monday.

Protestors are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Television's headquarters was attacked by protestors, who set vehicles and the building's reception area on fire.

The attack came as protestors attempted to enforce a "complete shutdown" of transportation across the country apart from emergency services.

Police fire tear gas at protestors during a demonstration in Dhaka. Credit: AP

Hundreds of protestors were chased through the streets of Dhaka's Uttar neighbourhood, while police used batons and tear gas to disperse crowds in other locations.

Dhaka's Metropolitan Police force reported a number of injuries - including to its officers - as a result of the demonstrations.

The violence, which began at Dhaka University, is in response to a decision from Bangladesh's High Court last month, which overturned a ruling to halt job quotas in the country's government.

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has suspended the ruling and said it will make a final decision next month.

Regardless, students have decided to voice their disapproval in the form of mass protests.

A wave of protests has gripped Bangladesh since Monday. Credit: AP

Protestors have argued the quota system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement.

They instead want it to be replaced with a merit-based system.

Ms Hasina urged protesters in a televised address on Wednesday to "wait with patience" for the court verdict, saying: "I believe our students will get justice from the apex court. They will not be disappointed."

Although job opportunities have expanded in Bangladesh's private sector, many people prefer government jobs because they are stable and well-paid.

Each year, around 400,000 graduates compete for 3,000 jobs in the civil service exam.

