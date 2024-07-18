Play Brightcove video

Trump supporters say they're wearing bandages on their ears to show their love

Supporters of Donald Trump have been wearing bandages on their right ears at the Republican National Convention "to stand in solidarity" with the former president following an attempt on his life.

One Republican said they wanted to show the former president he was "not alone" after a bullet grazed his ear in the shooting in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He said: "We realised this was a tragedy that should have never happened, and we wanted him to know that we are going through this with him, that we honour him, we respect him, we're behind him and we're in it for the fight.

Delegates at the Republican National Convention, wearing bandages 'in solidarity' with Trump Credit: AP

"We just want to show our solidarity to let him know, President Trump you are not alone, and we love you and we support you in Arizona."

Trump appeared on stage at the convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday with a bandaged ear - a visual reminder of the assassination attempt.

Fans wore patches on their ears in support of Donald Trump Credit: AP

One woman said she was wearing a bandage to "stand in solidarity" with the former president.

She explained how it had been started by another delegate in the Arizona delegation, adding "I copied him, and now it's spreading."

Donald Trump wearing a bandage on his right ear at the Republican National Convention Credit: AP

Trump was shot by 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks at a campaign rally just days before he was formally confirmed as the Republican's presidential nominee to run against Joe Biden in November's election.

He is due to speak at the convention on Thursday.

