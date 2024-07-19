Ad libs and a circus of slogans: Trump's 90-minute speech after cheating death

Play Brightcove video

Donald Trump took to the stage for the first time since almost losing his life at the weekend, US correspondent Dan Rivers reports

There was a lot of speculation that Donald Trump would attempt to meet the moment rhetorically tonight in Milwaukee, by stressing unity, dialling down the bombast, and delivering a succinct message.

Although what was written on his auto queue may have attempted to achieve those goals, the former president frequently decided to ad lib.

It meant his speech lasted more than 90 minutes, frequently becoming meandering and incomprehensible.

What started with a strong account of Saturday’s attempted assassination quickly descended to something much less poignant.

It didn’t seem to worry the thousands of Republican delegates and supporters who had gathered to hear Trump for the first time since he narrowly cheated death.

When I asked them whether they thought his energy levels were enough to convince wavering voters their response was emphatic. "He nailed it," one woman told ITV News, "I think we're all excited."

When asked about the energy of the speech, another added: "Phenomenal, I don't think you can beat it, it's palpable."

A third supporter described it as "electric" and "like a resurrections".

His warm up acts had set the bar pretty high.

Former wrestler Hulk Hogan had ripped his shirt off to reveal a Trump-Vance t-shirt.

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention. Credit: AP

Kid Rock added to the kitsch display of masculinity, bolstered by Ultimate Fight Championship boss Dana White.

So much for a cerebral rhetoric, this was more surreal ridiculousness.

A circus of slogans, in a modern Coliseum, with Trump as Emperor providing entertainment for his people.

He might have dodged a bullet on Saturday, but the Democratic Party dodged another tonight.

This could have sealed Trump’s ascent to a commanding lead.

Instead it reminded many of his capricious character.

Republican strategists told us they thought the speech was too ponderous. It was the longest, most unorthodox Convention speech in history.

It will be remembered not for what he said, but for what he failed to achieve.

