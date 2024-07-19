Bangladeshi police clash with students leaving dozens dead as violence surges

Police in Bangladesh fired bullets and tear gas at protesters and banned all gatherings in the capital on Friday, as internet and mobile services were cut off after days of deadly clashes over the allocation of government jobs.

The demonstrations, which began weeks ago but escalated sharply on Monday, have lead to the deaths of at least 26 people.

Protestors are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971.

On Thursday, border guard officials fire at a crowd of more than 1,000 protesters who had gathered outside the head office of state-run Bangladesh Television, which was attacked and set on fire by protesters the previous day.

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs. Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The border guards shot at the crowd with rifles and sound grenades, while police officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Internet services and mobile data were widely disrupted overnight and remained down on Friday in the capital, Dhaka.

Social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp were also not loading. It coincided with a widespread internet outage on Friday that disrupted flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world, but the disruptions in Bangladesh were substantially greater than seen elsewhere.

A statement from the country’s Telecommunication Regulatory Commission said they were unable to ensure service after their data centre was attacked on Thursday by demonstrators, who set fire to some equipment.

Student protesters said they will extend their calls to impose a shutdown on Friday as well, and urged mosques across the country to hold funeral prayers for those who have been killed.

The violence, which began at Dhaka University, is in response to a decision from Bangladesh's High Court last month, which overturned a ruling to halt job quotas in the country's government.

Activists of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) shout slogans in solidarity with students in Bangladesh. Credit: AP

Bangladesh's Supreme Court has suspended the ruling and said it will make a final decision next month.

Regardless, students have decided to voice their disapproval in the form of mass protests.

Protestors have argued the quota system is discriminatory and benefits supporters of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League party led the independence movement.

They instead want it to be replaced with a merit-based system.

Ms Hasina urged protesters in a televised address on Wednesday to "wait with patience" for the court verdict, saying: "I believe our students will get justice from the apex court. They will not be disappointed."

Although job opportunities have expanded in Bangladesh's private sector, many people prefer government jobs because they are stable and well-paid.

Each year, around 400,000 graduates compete for 3,000 jobs in the civil service exam.

