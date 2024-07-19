A pplications are being accepted by the Football Association (FA) for the next England manager.

The FA has released a job profile detailing the qualities needed to succeed outgoing boss Gareth Southgate, and, despite saying it has "already identified a number of candidates", insists the process is open to anyone who meets the published criteria.

Southgate stood down on Tuesday after his England team came up just short in the Euro 2024 final when they lost to Spain.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter are among the bookmakers' favourites to take on the job.

Are you considering whether to make an application? Here's exactly what the FA has said it is looking for in prospective candidates.

Whoever is selected needs to be able to "lead and develop the England senior men's team to win a major tournament and be consistently ranked as one of the top teams in the world", the FA said.

The right person would also provide "inspiring leadership" to the FA's technical team and develop and maintain strong relationships with clubs who employ English-qualified players.

They would need to withhold a UEFA Pro Licence, possess "significant experience" of English football and have "a strong track record delivering results in the Premier League and/or leading international competitions".

Additionally, the successful candidate will be an "exceptional leader" and "highly resilient" as well "comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny".

A proven track record of creating a "high-performing, positive team culture" and "strong personal values and integrity" are also crucial, along with an understanding and willingness to embrace the role the England team have in inspiring the nation.

