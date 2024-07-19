Heat warning issued as Friday set to be hottest day of the year

Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far in England with the Met Office issuing a Yellow Heat Alert.

Vulnerable people are advised to take precautions with a greater risk of death to the elderly as temperatures could reach reach 31C.

The warning covers the Midlands, the South East, South West and London until 11pm on Saturday night.

NHS guidance recommends keeping out of the heat where you can but if you have to go outside stay in the shade especially between 11am and 3pm.

Wear sunscreen, a hat and light clothes, and avoid exercise or activity that makes you hotter and take cold showers.

Staying hydrated and avoiding alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks can also help.

This heat alert comes of the back of serious heatwaves across Europe where temperatures have been reaching above 40 Celsius.

Greece is experiencing its 12th consecutive day of extreme heat with the country’s biggest cultural attraction - the Acropolis - being closed during the midday sun for tourists safety.

Parts of Spain are also experiencing high temperatures with some places seeing 44C.

And 13 cities in Italy have been issued with severe heat warnings as wildfires breakout.

