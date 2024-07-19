Donald Trump has spoken for the first time since a failed assassination attempt on his life saying he "was not meant" to be here.

The former president was speaking at the Republican National Convention where he accepted his party's presidential nomination.

The 78-year-old used the opportunity to speak on the shooting for the first time saying: “If I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark. And I would not be here tonight.”

The often divisive Republican leader embraced a new tone of unity as he looked to generate even more momentum in an election that appears to be shifting in his favor.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly," he added.

"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart."

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

Trump also outlined an agenda led by what he promises would be the largest deportation operation in US history.

He repeatedly accused people crossing the US-Mexico border illegally of staging an “invasion.”

Trump also once again falsely suggested Democrats had cheated during the 2020 election he lost — despite a raft of federal and state investigations proving there was no systemic fraud.

Trump’s address, among the longest convention speeches in modern history, marked the climax and conclusion of a massive four-day Republican pep rally as voters weigh an election that currently features two deeply unpopular candidates.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.