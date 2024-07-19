Manhunt underway as prisoner escapes custody from HMP Wormwood Scrubs

Police are hunting for an escaped prisoner who absconded after being taken to a London hospital for treatment.

Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff on Thursday after feeling unwell. He was awaiting trial for burglary offences at HMP Wormwood Scrubs.

Detectives are concerned about Gomm's welfare, as he was undergoing medical care before he escaped. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit.

Gomm is not considered to be a threat to the public, according to police.

Officers are carrying out searches after they were alerted to Gomm's escape at around 1am on Thursday.

The Met Police added they are working closely with partners, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited several addresses linked to Gomm.

If anyone sees Gomm, they are asked not to approach him but to call 999.

Information on his whereabouts can also be shared with police via 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD0481/18JUL24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...