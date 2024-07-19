Planes, trains, and TV broadcasts affected amid global Microsoft outage

Major IT issues are impacting trains, planes and TV broadcasts across the world.

Passengers using Britain's largest train company have been warned on disruption as they investigate the root cause of the problem.

All four of Govia Thameslink Railway’s brands – Southern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Great Northern – posted on social media: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network.

“Our IT teams are actively investigating to determine the root cause of the problem.

“We are unable to access driver diagrams at certain locations, leading to potential short-notice cancellations, particularly on the Thameslink and Great Northern networks.

“Additionally, other key systems, including our real-time customer information platforms, are also affected.

“We will provide additional updates when we can. In the meantime, please regularly check your journey before you travel.”

Sky News has also been taken off air, with a message saying: "We hope to restore the transmission of Sky News shortly."

Ryanair has also issued a statement to customers.

It reads: " Affected passengers will be notified and any passengers travelling across the network on Fri 19 July should check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.

"We advise passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours in advance of their flight to avoid any disruptions.

"We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by this 3rd party IT issue, which is outside of Ryanair's control and affect all airlines operating across the network."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

