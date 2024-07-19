An unprecedented wave of global IT issues have overwhelmed travel and other essential services.

Travellers around the world are facing grounded flights and delayed trains, causing widespread frustration and chaos.

The technology difficulties have also disrupted some payment systems, leaving consumers unable to make transactions.

As airlines, train companies and businesses struggle to manage the fallout, questions arise about what rights consumers have in the face of such disruptions.

ITV News explains what you should do if you have been impacted, whether you can claim compensation and how to stay vigilant of fraudsters.

Am I owed compensation if my flight or train is delayed or cancelled?

The airline or trainline you are travelling on is the first point of call for updates on their individual policy.

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said compensation for delayed or cancelled flights "will not be payable" as these are "extraordinary circumstances".

But, he added, "airlines nonetheless have a duty to look after you, including providing meals and accommodation if it becomes necessary.

"They should also reroute you as quickly as possible, though given the global nature of the problem, this may not be immediately possible."

It is similar for trains, with refunds and compensation unlikely if the issue was unavoidable and not the company's fault.

Hundreds of passengers have been affected at airports across the country including Gatwick, as summer holidays get under way. Credit: ITV News

What should I do if I need to make a payment but am unable to?

If you are affected by the outage and you think you are not going to be able to make a regular payment, in the first instance you should contact the organisation you owe money to inform them about the problem. and ask if you can delay the payment.

But, "if you can't do that, we advise keeping receipts any costs incurred, say penalty charges for missing a payment and taking those to your bank later," Sam Richardson Deputy Editor of Which? Money told ITV News.

With evidence, it may be possible to get the costs covered by the bank.

"If the bank rejects your request for compensation, make a complaint to the bank. If that's rejected, you can go to the Financial Ombudsman Service, which is free and can force the bank to pay you compensation."

Card payment systems across the world are reporting issues as a result of the IT outage. Credit: Freepik

What should I do if I suspect a scammer has contacted me?

Fraudsters are known to take advantage of the confusion in outages like these, particularly as banks navigate the impact to services.

Mr Richardson said: "I'd be extremely suspicious of anyone who gets in contact with you out of the blue, pretending to be from your bank. I would actually advise putting phone down on them and potentially contacting your bank directly.

If you do lose money as a result of fraud amid the issues, keep records of the incident and contact your bank to see if you can claim compensation.

