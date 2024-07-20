At least 11 dead and dozens missing after highway bridge in China collapses

At least 11 people have died following the partial collapse of a highway bridge in northwestern China following heavy storms and flooding. Five vehicles that fell off the bridge have been recovered after the structure in Shaanxi province crumbled at around 8:40pm on Friday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

A photo released by the agency showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded down at almost a 90-degree angle into the rushing brown water below. It said rescue operations were still underway Saturday in the province's Zhashui county, with some 20 cars and 30 people still missing. As its economy boomed over recent decades, China built a huge network of highways, high-speed railways and airports, most of which have helped fuel further growth. However, a dramatic decline in that economic expansion, the poor-quality infrastructure, poor safety supervision and a desire to cut corners by industries looking to save money have led to a steady stream of deadly industrial accidents. China's western and southwester provinces are particularly prone to flooding and landslides due to their mountainous landscapes and the powerful rivers that run through them.

Mining, tourism and rising urbanization have also disturbed a precarious balance with the natural environment that had been sustained over thousands of years.

