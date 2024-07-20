Disneyland workers approve first strike in 40 years

It is often described as the "happiest place on Earth", but more than a few workers at Southern California's Disneyland Park have cause to be upset.

Many are struggling to cover rent and other basic expenses with their pay, with some even resorting to living in their cars despite having second and third jobs.

A group of four unions representing 14,000 Disneyland Resort employees in California have been negotiating for better pay and working conditions since April, but as talks stalled, workers on Friday voted overwhelmingly to authorise a potential strike.

Now that the vote has passed, it’s up to union leadership to decide whether to hold one. It would be the first at Disney’s original resort in 40 years.

Union leaders said if the strike happens, it would likely be of a limited duration, unlike the open-ended strikes by actors’ and writers’ unions in 2023.

This potential strike, approved by 99% of those who voted, would officially be about Disney not allowing union buttons to be worn at work.

The SEIU-USWW, Teamsters Local 495, UCFW Local 324 and BCTGM Local 83 unions all filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board against Disney in June for what they said were hundreds of instances of unlawful discipline, intimidation and surveillance of union members wearing these buttons at work.

However, the underlying concern among rank-and-file workers is about the current contract that many say does not provide a liveable wage.

Cyn Carranza buffs, cleans, waxes and scrubs Disneyland floors starting at midnight, so that guests coming the next morning feel as if no one had been there before them.

She then spent around four months of last year going "home" to a car because she couldn't afford to rent a place with a bed with her wages, plus earnings at two other jobs.

While she now shares an apartment with a roommate, Ms Carranza also had to live in a hotel for a period of time because she could not afford a security deposit or first and last months' rent.

Her Disneyland wage is just over $20 per hour, after factoring in a differential for working the overnight shift.

“It’s upsetting that the balloons that we sell in the park are more expensive than [what] I’m making an hour. I have to work an hour and a half if I want to afford one of those Disney balloons,” Ms Carranza said.

As of April 1, California’s minimum wage for fast food workers is $20 per hour, which has affected other industries competing for the same workers.

Voters in the city of Anaheim in Orange County, CA, where the Disneyland Resort is located, had previously approved a measure that required the resort’s employees to make a $19.90 minimum wage as of January of 2024.

But in a county where the 2022 median rent was $2,251 a month, and where about 10% of residents live in poverty, workers said a wage of about $20 an hour is still not enough.

Disneyland officials said wages are up more than 40% in the last five years. But much of that increase has followed changes in the state and local minimum wage.

A strike would involve about 9,500 employees who work at Disneyland Park, currently under a contract that expired in June.

Another 4,500 employees in the same bargaining group work at the Downtown Disney retail and dining district, the Disney hotels, or the resort’s other theme park, Disney California Adventure. Their contract expires in September, and they are not part of the current strike developments.

Together, they represent about 40% of the entire resort’s employees. But only the Disneyland Park employees will vote and participate in a strike for now. The unions and Disneyland have two more meetings scheduled for on Monday and Tuesday.

These groups do not include the character and parade performers who organised in May as part of Actors’ Equity Association and have yet to start their bargaining process.

Nearly three in 10 cast members (28%) report experiencing food insecurity

64% of cast members are “rent burdened” or spending more than half of their monthly paychecks on rent

33% of cast members experienced housing insecurity in the past year

42% of cast members had to miss work for medical treatment because they didn’t have enough sick leave

(Figures from the UFCW Local 324 union)

On the issue of union badges, the National Labor Relations Board is expected to investigate the charges over the next few months, after which a regional director could decide if the case merits a hearing.

Disneyland officials said the wearing of union buttons goes against the parks’ uniform policy and that only a “handful” of employees have been disciplined.

In a statement, officials said the parks strive to give guests “an uninterrupted, immersive experience,” and that “anything that distracts from the show or story, be it a non-approved button, pin or sticker worn by a cast member, would be addressed by a leader”.

Every employee works toward creating a space where guests escape reality and suspend disbelief, which is why cast members are not allowed to refer to humans underneath character costumes.

The term “cast member” refers to any Disney employee, as the company treats any experience in front of a guest as a performance. Only repeated violations would warrant any disciplinary action, starting with a verbal warning.

