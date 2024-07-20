Israel launches retaliatory strikes in Yemen after Tel Aviv drone attack

Israel has launched retaliatory airstrikes against the Houthi group in Yemen, hitting the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and killing a number of people.

Israeli officials say it was in response to a Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv the previous day which killed an Israeli citizen and injured others.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said “the blood of Israeli citizens has a price".

He added: “The first time that they harmed an Israeli citizen, we struck them. And we will do this in any place where it may be required.”

The Houthis said the drone attack on Tel Aviv was a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said: “A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the area of the Al Hudaydah (Hodeidah) Port in Yemen in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against the state of Israel in recent months.”

The statement came soon after the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported airstrikes targeting oil facilities in the western port of Hodeidah, adding that there had been deaths and injuries.

Israeli airstrikes hit a site in Hodeidah, Yemen, on Saturday. Credit: AP

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said: “A brutal Israeli aggression against Yemen by targeting civilian facilities, oil tanks, and the power station in Hodeidah aims to increase the suffering of the people of Yemen.”

Since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, the Houthi group in Yemen have regularly targeted the country with drones and missiles, most of which have been intercepted by Israel’s defences.

They have also regularly attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Both the UK and the US have responded to the attacks on shipping by carrying out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. However, this is the first time Israel has struck Yemen.

An Israeli official said Israel had previously let the US and UK take the lead on responding to Houthi attacks, but decided to respond itself this time because of the death of the Israeli citizen in Tel Aviv.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know